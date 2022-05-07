Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMNGet Rating) will post $340.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.90 million and the lowest is $330.10 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $347.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.32). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

NYSE HMN traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 398,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $42.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

