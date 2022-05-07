Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $36,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. 2,580,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,830,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

