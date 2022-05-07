Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,043 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

