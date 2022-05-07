Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

TWNK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,407. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.