HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 735 ($9.18) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Shore Capital lowered HSBC to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.00) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 329.55 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 507.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 486.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

