Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.18

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $19.41. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 174 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

