Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.18

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $19.41. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 174 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
