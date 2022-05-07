HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Earnings Results

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.42 EPS.

HUBS stock traded up $15.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.77 and a 200-day moving average of $574.44. HubSpot has a one year low of $325.97 and a one year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,928,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.