HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $450.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $15.17 on Friday, hitting $356.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,690. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $325.97 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.98.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

