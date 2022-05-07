HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) dropped 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $346.44 and last traded at $350.66. Approximately 7,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 563,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.21.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.98.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

