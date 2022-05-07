Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hudson Pacific Properties also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 652,483 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,041,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. 1,815,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,216. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

