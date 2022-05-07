Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 99.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

HDSN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 3,072,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,120. The company has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

