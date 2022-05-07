Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 59.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $34.18 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

