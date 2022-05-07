Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $36,030.17

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $2.86 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $36,030.17 or 1.00083916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00274614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00205296 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.00482406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,017.48 or 1.97270995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.