HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

