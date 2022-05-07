HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.
About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.