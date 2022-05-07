Hydra Price Tops $5.88 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $50.59 million and approximately $306,266.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $5.88 or 0.00016337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,663,777 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

