HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Cap of $32.36 Million

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $32.36 million and approximately $175,766.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

