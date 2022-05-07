Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,909.42 or 0.05337848 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $591,921.24 and approximately $3,334.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00194123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00200812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00468454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.81 or 1.99452055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

