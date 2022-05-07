Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.