ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00257449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00205568 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00476628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039334 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,777.71 or 1.96915505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.