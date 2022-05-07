IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

