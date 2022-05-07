IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $110.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $108.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.