Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.0453 on Top Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Idena has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $119,191.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 83,986,461 coins and its circulating supply is 61,104,132 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

