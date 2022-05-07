iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Down 0.6%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382.22 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 390.50 ($4.88). Approximately 22,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 50,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($4.91).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.03. The stock has a market cap of £739.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.56.
About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.