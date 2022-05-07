iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Down 0.6%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382.22 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 390.50 ($4.88). Approximately 22,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 50,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($4.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.03. The stock has a market cap of £739.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.56.

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

