IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$51.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.90.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.59 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.15%.
In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Further Reading
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.