IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$51.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.90.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at C$37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.59 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.68.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.5700005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.15%.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.