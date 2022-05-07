iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,795. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 131,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,155,272.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,479,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,176,033.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,824,576 shares of company stock valued at $31,670,077. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.