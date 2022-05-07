Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

IMUX stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.