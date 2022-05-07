ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Announces Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.