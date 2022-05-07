Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,951 ($24.37).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($20.71) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,822 ($22.76). The stock has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,624.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,635.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

