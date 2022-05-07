Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will post $12.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.27 billion and the highest is $16.03 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $6.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $48.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.67 billion to $54.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.81 billion to $53.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Imperial Oil.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. 566,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

