Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,559 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

