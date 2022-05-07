Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:ICD opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.80.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.77). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

