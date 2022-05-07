Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 61,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.80. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 196,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICD. Johnson Rice raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

