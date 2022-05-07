Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.99

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 7630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $957.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568,427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 405,579 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,288,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,264,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 178,099 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

