InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $9.33 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InfuSystem by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InfuSystem by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

INFU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

