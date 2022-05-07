InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $9.33 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
INFU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About InfuSystem (Get Rating)
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
