Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Ingredion updated its FY22 guidance to $6.85-7.45 EPS.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 522,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

