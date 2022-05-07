Innova Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $62,111.96 and approximately $50.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 205.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.