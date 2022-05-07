Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Position Raised by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

