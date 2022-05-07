Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $318,345.02 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Meier sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $318,345.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,509.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

