Insider Selling: Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Insider Sells $40,860.00 in Stock

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMLS stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $318.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMLS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

