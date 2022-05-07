Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) SVP Sells $1,020,000.00 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Seth David Wexler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 858.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 727,079 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

