Insider Selling: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) CAO Sells $122,718.43 in Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PDM opened at $15.55 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.