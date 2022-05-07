Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $601,260.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE RJF opened at $97.22 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

