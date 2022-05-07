Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Sells $80,777.88 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $253.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.85 and its 200-day moving average is $229.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

