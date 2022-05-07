Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NSP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.36. 225,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. Insperity has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

