Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 30th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP opened at $87.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.