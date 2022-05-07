Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.71.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $21.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a one year low of $191.26 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

