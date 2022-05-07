Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 385,918 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $38,924,794. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $54.95. 1,242,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,191. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

