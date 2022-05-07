International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

