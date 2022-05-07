International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,994,000 after buying an additional 252,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,306,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

