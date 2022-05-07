International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.57

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.57 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 165.60 ($2.07). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 165.60 ($2.07), with a volume of 6,771,753 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of International Public Partnerships in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.60. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.